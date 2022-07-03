Alcoblow coming back to tame road accidents

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI KENYA, JUL 3 – Police are set to resume the use of Alcoblow on the Kenyan roads after nearly five years of suspension.

The implementation of the use of Alcoblow will come into effect following a Bill signed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Bill was sponsored by Tiaty Member of Parliament Kassait Kamket before the House adjourned.

In the new Bill, anyone found guilty of drink-driving will be liable for a fine not exceeding Sh100,000 or a two-year prison term or both and will have their licenses suspended for a year.

Under the Traffic Amendment Act of 2021, the offense of drink-driving is narrowed down to “Any person who, when driving or attempting to drive, or in charge of a motor vehicle on a road or other public place is under the influence of an alcoholic drink or a drug beyond the prescribed limits, shall be guilty of an offense,”. The act states that Alco blow is to be used as an objective test to provide measurable applications for the prescribed limit.

The Bill also targets drivers who exceed speed limits, and those found in offense risk having their licenses suspended for three years.

Alcoblow tests will be conducted by national transport and safety authority(NTSA) and traffic police. Under the law, drivers should not handle vehicles if they have consumed alcohol in excess of 35 micrograms in 100 millimeters of breath, 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 milliliters of blood and 107 milligrams of alcohol in 100 milliliters of urine.

Matatu drivers and operators however are not required to consume alcohol and their levels should remain at zero.

Kenya had been implementing the use of Alcoblow tests until 2019 when it was withdrawn due to misuse by police officers who set up unnecessary roadblocks in various parts of the country, mainly highways and major towns.