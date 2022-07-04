Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Presidential candidate Waihiga Mwaure. /MOSES MUOKI

August Elections

Agano Party seeks financial aid to boost Mwaure’s campaigns

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – The Agano Party is seeking financial help from Kenyans to enable its Presidential candidate David Mwaure conduct campaigns.

Speaking during the launch of their manifesto, the Party’s Running Mate Ruth Mucheru Mutua urged Kenyans to send their donations via *486*777#

Mutua promised Kenyans that if they are elected, their voices will be heard, and all their need will be attended to without discrimination.

She exuded confidence that they will clinch the presidency saying the rest of the candidates have nothing new to offer to Kenyans.

Mwaure is the last candidate to launch after the other three candidates who include Raila Odinga of the Azimio One Kenya, Kenya Kwanza’s and Deputy President William Ruto and George Wajackoyah of the Roots Party.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

High Court suspends ballot paper printing for Mombasa Governor race pending suit by Sonko

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jul 4 – The High Court in has suspended the gazettement of the Mombasa gubernatorial candidates in the August elections pending the...

22 mins ago

August Elections

I was not going to let President Kenyatta give in to Raila: Ruto reacts to leaked audio

NAIROBI, Kenya July 4-Deputy President William Ruto has now admitted that he sharply differed with President Uhuru Kenyatta following the nullification of the 2017...

41 mins ago

August Elections

We’ll will not send data via text, will deal with physical forms, IEBC says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will only collate results whose results forms have been physically presented to...

48 mins ago

August Elections

High Court hears suit against Sakaja’s candidature in Nairobi Governor’s race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – The High Court on Monday begun hearing the case filed by a petitioner who wants the Independent Electoral and...

50 mins ago

JUDICIARY

Justice Mabeya proposes Inhouse Inspectorate in Judiciary to fight graft

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – High Court Judge Alfred Mabeya has proposed the establishment of an inhouse inspectorate within the Judiciary to aid in...

2 hours ago

August Elections

IEBC says pending cases not to affect ballot paper printing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has already commenced the printing of ballot papers in Greece saying they...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Mwaure to launch manifesto with focus on Maize Flour Price

NAIROBI Kenya, Jul 4 – Agano Party presidential aspirant David Mwaure is set to launch his manifesto on Monday in which he proposes Kenyans...

4 hours ago

Kenya

British High Commission urges Kenyans to apply for visas 6 weeks in advance

Nairobi, Kenya, July 3- The British High Commission in Kenya has urged Kenyans seeking visas to plan six weeks ahead to avoid inconveniences over...

23 hours ago