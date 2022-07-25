Africa CDC launches initiative to drive Covid-19 vaccination in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Jul 25 – The Africa Centres for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention (Africa CDC), in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, has commenced implementation of the Saving Lives and Livelihoods (SLL) initiative to accelerate Covid-19 vaccination in Kenya.

The vaccination drive comes at a time when the country is experiencing the 6th wave of Covid-19, with only 32 percent of the adult population fully vaccinated.

The initiative has provided USD3million(Sh355million)to kickstart the implementation in Kenya.

The initiative will synergize the efforts of the Government, Africa CDC, and other partners in increasing Covid-19 vaccine uptake.

The implementation campaign will focus on Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE), vaccine capacity, logistics, and vaccine surveillance to enable Kenya reach its Covid-19 vaccination target.

In this support, the SLL initiative and the Ministry of Health have planned a target of more than 8,000 outreaches while strengthening 672 Covid-19 vaccination centres and vaccinating more than 1million within 12 months in selected counties.

Previously, the Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative under the Urgent Support program for Kenya and the pooled fund provided a total of USD1.4million to administer 286,822 Covid-19 vaccines and trained 5,544 vaccinators, 2,638 data, and records personnel as well as 2,850 community health volunteers; and further deployed mobile vaccination teams in five counties.

The goal of the Africa CDC through the Saving lives and Livelihoods is to accelerate the 70 per cent vaccine coverage of the African population by the end of 2022.

The Africa CDC Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative is a USD1.5billion partnership with the Mastercard Foundation and launched in June 2021 to purchase Covid-19 vaccines for at least 65 million people and support the delivery to millions across the continent.