Access to information, election coverage: Why the media can’t be left to rely on press conferences alone

0 SHARES Share Tweet

With the ongoing electioneering period, the work of media is once again under sharp scrutiny especially on framing of election issues as part of its agenda-setting role.

This was not unaccepted after all the media work is in the public interest and as the fourth estate, the media ss institution is expected to be accountable, professional, and independent.

This is why from the time the media admits its own weaknesses and players engage in self-reflection and review of its performance. The Media Council has in the recent past facilitated and continues to provide platforms for media to conduct self-evaluation as well as engage external stakeholders and consumers on its work during this critical time.

The Council has been implementing a comprehensive strategy to prepare the media to do its work during election coverage and these include training on thematic areas affecting election coverage, setting up fact-checking and debunking desks, facilitating the exchange of information between the media and custodians of such information who are mostly public agencies and assisting media houses to set up policies for the safety and protection journalists.

However, a keen observer will notice that while the media periodically subjects itself to evaluation and made corrective measures to address existing internal gaps in professionalism, some of the challenges are external and are more difficult to address given that they are not within its control.

The media under articles 33, 34 and 35 of the Kenya Constitution has a right to seek , receive, and impart information without interference from the state or any other party. However, while the Constitution is clear on media provisions, and set various thresholds on public participation, and has given a roadmap for the enactment of Acts of parliament such as the Access to Information Act 2013, there has been a big challenge is actualizing these provisions, especially on access to information by the media.

It is important to point out that even outside the current focus on election coverage, , the amount and quality of information available to the media determines the quality of journalism at all times.

On many occasions, news sources and subjects have complained about misreporting by the media and dubious phrases have been coined to describe irresponsible reporting by media including “Githeri media “.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sometimes the criticism is justified as the media is not beyond reproach and is prone of make mistakes.

There is no doubt that the media is expected to report responsibly and ensure that information given out to the public if fact-checked, verified, accurate and balanced.

However, rarely do media critics examine the back end of efforts to obtain and process the information on the stories it publishes and the role of news sources to grant information.

When there is reluctance to release information, the media is left to devise its own ways of getting information. Information obtained through such means often angers the sources and subjects because most of them are not available to comment or respond to such stories one requested.

On election reporting specifically, the media cannot be left to rely on press conferences alone to conduct its role to educate, oversight and set the agenda of elections. Infact the media can dedicate acres of space and hours airtime daily to election coverage, but its quality can only guaranteed by available information.

There is much more to election coverage than what is just offered in press statements. The media as an agenda and watchdog has a right to ask certain questions that cannot be answered in brief press conferences. Such forums while important cannot be enough in, say providing journalists with data, statistics, documentary evidence required of analytical coverage of election. In election disputes and petitions for instance, the courts as well other disputes resolution have aduty ensure that their registries are responsive to media’s request to documents adduced as evidence to such processed sin a timely and less bureaucratic manner.

Election coverage is about giving the electorate information they need to make informed decisions about the issues affecting which will ultimately determine the kind of people to vote for as leaders. In an atmosphere of propaganda, misinformation, misinformation and disinformation, such as in politics only the media has the capacity to separate the whet for the chaff, so to speaker; this information must be provided.

News sources and subjects should not expect the media to perform miracles in its pursuit for truth, they must play and active role in providing information even when the information sought does not serve their interest; because this is the law.

Political parties/coalitions, candidates, Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission, Courts, National Police Service are some of the critical players in provisions of infromation as the country moves to wards the August 9th General election. How are these institutions or individuals heading these institutions managing the election information that they are holding in custody to the benefit of the media and the electorate?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Does the media’s handling of issues like election disputes, court petitions, the issue manual versus electronic voters register, tallying of elections results, ring bells than can help the institutions concerned to change their approach on dissemination of information to the media and public?

It helps to remember that information management like a two sided coin has its two sides of supply and demand. Both sides must live up to their obligations for the framework of work.

Dinnah Ondari is the Manager in charge of Press Freedom and Advocacy at MCK