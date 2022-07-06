300 escape after suspected jihadist raid on Nigeria jail: official

ABUJA, Nigeria, Jul 6 – Around 300 inmates escaped after suspected Boko Haram gunmen attacked a prison outside the Nigerian capital, using explosives to free some jailed jihadists, a government official said on Wednesday.
“We understand they are Boko Haram, they came specifically for their co-conspirators,” senior interior ministry official Shuaibu Belgore told reporters after the Tuesday night attack on Kuje prison just outside Abuja.
“Right now we have retrieved about 300 out of about 600 who got out of the jail cells.”