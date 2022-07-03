3 people killed in road accident along Narok-Bomet Road

NAROK, Kenya, Jul 21 – Three people were killed on Wednesday evening following a road accident at Koitamugul area along the Narok-Bomet road.

According to a police report, the accident occurred when a matatu carrying ten passengers hit an oncoming lorry heading the opposite direction.

The report further indicated that the driver of the matatu had swerved to avoid hitting a motorcycle which was in front.

“It happened that the matatu was being driven by one Geoffrey Aburi Mariera from Narok direction to Bomet general direction ferrying ten fare paying passengers and on reaching location of the accident, saw uknown motorcycle ahead of him heading to same direction as the matatu. He tried to avoid hitting the said motorcycle and lost control,” the report said.

It stated that as a result, the matatu rolled several times before hitting the lorry.

It indicated that eight passengers sustain injuries of varying degrees and have been rushed to hospital.

“The lorry driver sustained soft tissue injuries on right leg and his passenger Isaac Bett aged 25 years escaped unhurt. The injured were rushed by ambulance to Longisa County Referral Hospital for treatment.”