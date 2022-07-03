Connect with us

The victims were traveling in a Toyota Landcruiser when they hit an IED at Wargadud area in Mandera/NPS

County News

3 injured following an IED attack in Mandera

Police said the victims escaped with significant injuries during the Thursday night incident which occurred at Dadach Qatarow between Ires Kinto and Domog along Wargadud-Takaba road.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 — Three people have cheated death after the vehicle they were traveling in ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in a suspected Al-Shabaab attack in Mandera’s Wargadud area.

The victims: Shaban Maalim Alio, 36, sustained left broken leg; Abdiwahid Gabow Alio, 29, suffered a broken right leg while Mayow Hussein, 33, was said to have sustained bruises on both hands and legs and complained of neck and chest pains.

 “It was established that a m/v reg KAK 928N Toyota Landcruiser double white in colour with a green canvas belonging to frontier construction company was being driven from Takaba towards Wargadud and upon reaching the site it ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED),” police said on Friday.

Following the attack, the motor vehicle was partly burnt from the front completely damaging the engine.

Police said the victims were receiving treatment at the Takaba Sub County Hospital and were in stable condition.

A contingent of security officers were deployed to comb through the area in a bid to track down the suspects.

Counties in Kenya’s northeastern region have borne the brunt of the militant attacks due to their proximity to Somalia, the operating base for the Al Shabaab militants.

The terror outfit has mostly targeted security personnel, civil servants and passenger vehicles in the region in the recent years as they shift their modus operandi from direct engagements with security agencies to guerilla-like tactics which include planting of IEDs along the routes and attacks on security installations and infrastructure like communication masts.

