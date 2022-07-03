3 cops convicted of murdering lawyer Willy Kimani, his client and taxi driver

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 — The High Court has found three police officers and a civilian guilty of murdering lawyer Willie Kimani, his client, and a taxi driver six years ago.

The deceased persons were abducted while leaving Mavoko Law Courts on June 23, 2016, before their bodies were discovered at the Oldonyo Sabuk River wrapped in gunny bags a week later.

The case against Senior Sergent Fredrick Leliman (1st accused), Stephen Chebulet (2nd accused), Sylvia Wanjiku (3rd accused), and a civilian Peter Ngugi (5th accused) was presided over by Justice Jessie Lessit, who was appointed Court of Appeal judge in the course of the trial but retained the matter following an administrative decision.

The court acquitted the fourth accused Sergeant Leonard Mwangi of all charges

While issuing the verdict Friday, Justice Lessit said that the prosecution had proven the case against the four beyond reasonable doubt hence the finding by the court that the were guilty of three counts of murder.

“I accordingly reject their defenses find them guilty as charged and convict them accordingly under section 322 of the criminal procedure Code,” Justice Lessit said.

Justice Lessit said that Leliman is the only person in this case in whose respect the prosecution had not proven he had a motive to murder the second deceased, Joseph Mwenda.

“I find that the first accused (Leliman) had a reason to silence the deceased because his job was on the line due to the case Mwenda lodged at IPOA,” she said referring to an investigation by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) over the officer’s conduct.

The other convicts, Chebulet and Wanjiku, and Ngugi, were found to be principal offenders.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Justice Lessit said that the four have 14 days to appeal.