24 people dead after bus plunged into Nithi River

NAIROBI, Kenya July 23 – At least 24 people died late Sunday after a bus plunged into Nithi River.

Police and rescuers said more than 20 others were hospitalised with serious injuries, while others were missing.

“We lost 24 people in this tragic accident and many others are injured,” said Peter Abwao, the Kenya Red Cross Communications Manager.

Abwao said those injured were rushed to Chogoria and Chuka hospitals.

Police said preliminary investigations had shown that the bus plunged into the river due to brake failure at the bridge that is marked as a black spot due to the high number of accidents that have occurred there.

“The accident occurred at about 6pm, and we are having challenges retrieving the bodies,” a local police officer said.

A search operation was called off late on Sunday night until Monday morning due to darkness.

There were fears that some of the bodies may have been swept away.