The vast Boni forest area, along the Kenya Somalia border extends into Somalia to become Lacta Belt. Photo/AFP/FILE.

ANTI-TERROR WAR

10 Al Shabaab terrorists killed by Kenyan forces in Boni Forest

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, July 2- Kenyan military forces said they had killed 10 suspected Al-Shabaab militants following a security operation in Sarira and Kolbio areas in the vast Lamu’s Boni Forest.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) said in a statement Friday that other suspected Shabaab terrorists escaped with injuries during the operation conducted near the Lamu-Somalia border.

According to the KDF, the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group are suspected to be part of the Jeysh Ayman team led by Maalim Ayman who had allegedly planned to carry out attacks within the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor.

“During the operation, ten newly graduated Al Shabaab terrorists were killed as others escaped with multiple injuries,” it said in a statement.

One Rocket Propelled Grenade launcher (RPG), several assault weapons, assorted ammunition as well as personal effects were recovered during the operation.

The KDF said that its troops have been actively engaged in a number of operations along the border areas to prevent further attacks from the Somalia-based militant group.

“KDF troops continue with operations along the Kenya-Somalia border, along with other security agencies and support from local residents, to pacify the area in a bid to get rid of Al Shabaab terrorists,” they said.

The incident comes four months after the KDF personnel killed four Al-Shabaab militants following a gun battle in the same area.

A statement from the KDF indicated that the militants were killed when they tried to cross into Kenya.

“This (Saturday) morning at around 7.30 am, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops engaged and killed four Al Shabaab militants at Sarira, Boni Forest in Lamu County,” KDF said.

The KDF stated that other militants escaped with multiple injuries to the neighboring Somalia after they met heavy resistance from Kenyan troops.

No injuries were recorded on KDF soldiers during the encounter.

KDF said that it had enhanced security in the coastal town to bar the Somalia-based terror outfit from carrying out attacks in the country.

“KDF troops under Operation Amani Boni, have intensified patrols in the locality and will continue, along with other security agencies and support from local residents, to pacify the area in a bid to get rid of Al Shabaab terrorists,” KDF said in February

Kenya has borne the brunt of Shabaab attacks since it launched a military offensive against the militant group in Somalia 10 years ago.

