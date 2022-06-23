Connect with us

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, speaks during the annual Central Economic Work Conference in Beijing, capital of China. The conference was held from Wednesday to Friday. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

World

Xi Focus: Xi stresses inclusiveness, openness for more prosperous future

Published

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday a more open and inclusive world will create greater development opportunities for all countries and deliver a more prosperous future for all.

“We should be inclusive and jointly expand openness and integration,” Xi said while delivering a keynote speech in virtual format at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum.

Economic globalization has faced headwinds and countercurrents for some time. Some countries attempt to decouple with others, sever supply chains, and build “a small yard with high fences,” Xi said.

There is widespread concern in the international community that should such a tendency continue, the global economy will become compartmentalized and mutually exclusive, Xi said.

Economic globalization is a response to development of productivity and, as such, represents an unstoppable historical trend. Anyone who attempts to turn back the wheel of history and block others’ way will only have his own path blocked, he said.

“We should stay committed to openness and inclusiveness, eliminate all barriers to the development of productivity, and steer globalization in the right direction,” Xi said, adding that this will boost the free flow of capital and technology, unleash the full potential of innovation and creativity, and foster synergy in boosting global economic growth.

Xi called for upholding the WTO-centered multilateral trading system, removing barriers to trade, investment and technology, and keeping the global economy open.

“We should promote extensive consultation and joint contribution to deliver shared benefits, enhance global economic governance, and increase the representation and say of emerging markets and developing countries,” Xi said. “This will ensure that all countries enjoy equal rights, follow the rules as equals, and share equal opportunities.”

