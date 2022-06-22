WRC Safari Rally Kenya says only Capital FM authorised to use logo at Koroga Festival

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, June 22 – World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally Kenya has cautioned against the use of its logo by unauthorized entities saying it is only associated with Capital FM’s Koroga Festival.

The warning comes after it emerged that several entities and event organizers have been using the WRC logo to advertise for their businesses ahead of the four-day event in Naivasha.

“WRC Safari Rally Kenya and Capital Group Limited partnered to host the 2022 WRC Koroga Festival. This is the official event associated with the WRC Safari Rally Kenya. Please note that no entity is allowed to use the WRC logo and use of this amounts to infringement of Property Rights, Security personnel are authorized to take action where the rights have been infringed,” WRC Safari Rally Kenya Communication officer Sophie Kinoti said.

On May 18, Capital Group Ltd and the World Rally Championship (WRC) signed an agreement to host the inaugural WRC Safari Rally Koroga Festival.

The WRC Koroga Festival will take place from June 23 to June 26, at the Garden on Moi South Lake Road — Naivasha.

Farida Idris, Capital Group’s Commercial Director, and the Project Director Koroga Festival, thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for initiating and following through with the sporting spectacle together with the Ministry of Sports, Culture, and Heritage.

“The WRC Koroga Festival will be a four-day food, fashion, and music festival that will bring us the best talent from across the continent to showcase the best we have from here in Kenya and around the region. We will bring together the best Kenyan DJ’s, and the best artists and create an opportunity to enjoy the Safari Rally on a totally different level,” Idris stated.

The inaugural WRC Koroga Festival will be the first-ever recreational village where rally fans can be engaged, fed, and entertained for the duration of 4 days during the WRC Safari Rally Kenya.

“As the Patron of the Motorsports Federation, you have in every sense of the phrase, ‘taken the driver’s seat’. Having signed a multi-year deal, your legacy will live on during every subsequent edition of the WRC Safari Rally Kenya,” she added.

In June 26, 2021, President Kenyatta announced that Kenya will host WRC Safari Rally every year until 2026.

While presenting the prizes to winners of the 2021 WRC Safari Rally Kenya at the Kenya Wildlife Service Training Institute (KWSTI) in Naivasha, the Head of State and patron of the rally said the Government secured the hosting rights of the motorsport event from the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and the WRC after years of intense lobbying and preparations.

The event creates a chance for all participants and fans to mingle and celebrate the WRC Safari Rally Kenya together.