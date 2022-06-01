Connect with us

A woman nd her two daughters died in a fire that razed their house in Nakuru, June 1, 2022. /COURTESY

County News

Woman, 2 daughters die in fire that razed their house

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Jun 1 – A woman and her daughters were burnt beyond recognition in a fire that razed down their house.

The 8:00am mysterious fire incident happened at Manyani Estate in Nakuru Town East.

Judy Nyambura and her daughters, Limsy Wanjiru, 11 and Shadiya Wangare, 17 were found dead in their respective bedrooms.

Her elder son, Kenan Muchemi who lives with his cousins in a neighbouring estate is the only surviving family member.

Muchemi said he was shocked to find his family house burning when he visited them Wednesday morning.

The area Sub County Deputy Police Commander, Wilson Nduati said the bodies were removed to Nakuru County mortuary awaiting postmortem examination.

He said police were investigating the cause if fire.

Neighbours who spoke to the media suspected foul play

