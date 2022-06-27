Why young people hold future of China-Africa ties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Adhere Cavince

A new survey released by the South Africa-based Ichikowitz Family Foundation this month has revealed that majority of Africa’s youth regard China as the most influential development partner, with positive contributions to the continent. The poll that involved 4,500 young people from 19 African countries returned a 76% approval rating for China, in what is now becoming a pattern across multiple surveys.

The Afrobarometer survey conducted across 34 African countries in 2019/2021 period also revealed that 63% of respondents regard China’s political and economic influence in their countries as positive. Similarly according to a 2019 survey by the Pew Research Centre, 58% of those polled held positive view of China.

Two key trends have emerged from many of the polls conducted in the last five years regarding China’s acceptability as Africa’s development partner. The first trend points to a consistent increase in the number of Africans who welcome China’s presence in the continent. Secondly, the surveys indicate that more young Africans hold positive views of China compared to their older counterparts.

The age factor in Africans’ perception of China is important for several reasons. Africa is the youngest continent in the world with 70% of population under the age of 30. This means that policies made by governments across the region as well as external partners must hold the interests of this youth band, in order to be successful.

It is not hard to see why young Africans are more inclined to see China positively. The over 10,000 Chinese enterprises operating in Africa have contributed 20% to the continent’s economic growth; providing millions of job opportunities to Africa’s youth. Even in the backdrop of the Covid-19 global health crisis, Chinese firms in the continent continued operations, giving respite to thousands faced with potential job cuts.

Secondly, China has emerged as the most favoured destination by young Africans seeking higher education abroad. From just about 1,800 African students enrolled in Chinese universities in 2003; the number grew 4,549% to hit 81,562 in 2018. Alongside affordability and higher quality of education in China, the government scholarships have also seen more Africans turn to Beijing for education. Having acquired Chinese language and cultural competencies, many of the returning students have also found employment in Chinese firms operating in their respective countries. The Chinese links have also made a number of former African students turn into traders and entrepreneurs of repute – extending opportunities to other deserving young people in the continent.

Thirdly, young Africans are hungry for technological connectivity and digital inclusion. The internet has become a platform of personal and professional exchanges. Chinese companies like Huawei have become a major partner for Africa in modernizing infrastructure related to digital connectivity. From constructing data centres or laying fibre optic cables to piloting 5G technologies, China has been at the heart of Africa’s technological advancement. This is something that is widely appreciating by young people in Africa who are yearning for lower costs of connectivity.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Equally important in the digital inclusion equation is access to devices by Africa’s youth. Africa’s booming mobile handset market has largely been served by Beijing. Chinese phone manufacturer Transsion, for instance, currently serves up to 60% of Africa’s mobile phone market. The companies have evolved their technologies to produce handsets that appeal to young African consumers on the basis of cost and functionality.

China’s approval by young Africans is also based on the physical infrastructure spanning ports, railways, roads, water and energy domains actualized in partnership with China. These connectivity projects are now fueling Africa’s integration agenda under the purview of the Continental Free Trade Area and making major contribution to poverty alleviation through trade. It is one area where Africa’s partnership with China differs significantly from the continent’s cooperation with traditional partners. China is investing in economic production sectors while the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development countries have focused on social or soft sectors such as democracy promotion or human rights in their partnership with Africa.

It is estimated that by 2030, the number of young Africans will increase by 42%. It simply means that the future of China-Africa relations will increasingly be dictated by the amenability of this youthful population. So far, China is getting it right in positioning itself a positive force in the interests of young Africans.

The writer is a scholar of international relations with a focus on China-Africa cooperation. Twitter: @Cavinceworld.