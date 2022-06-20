Connect with us

Ruto termed Raila as a clueless and a planless person who also lacks solutions for the country’s challenges, June 20, 2022. /DPPS

Kenya

When are you going to stop using violence for political mileage, Ruto asks Raila

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Deputy President William Ruto has once again accused his closest political rival Raila Odinga of using violence to ascend to power.

On his twitter handle, DP Ruto termed Odinga as “a clueless and a plan less person who also lacks solutions for the country’s challenges.”

He called on Odinga to tell Kenyans when he plans to stop using violence for his political mileage.  

“Mr. Kitendawili, so much for being clueless, rudderless, and planless about the challenges of our nation and the solutions thereof. The big question Kenyans are asking you, which you have refused to answer, is when are you going to stop using violence as your tool for seeking power?” Ruto posed.

His remarks come a day after a Kenya Kwanza rally in Jacaranda was disrupted by rowdy youths on Sunday.

Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party has already written to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to hold to account perpetrators of the chaos further alleging that the National Police Service (NPS) was used, by ODM Party and Azimio Coalition to create tension with the sole intention to unlawfully interfere with rally.

 “They must not accept to be used by AZIMIO & ODM political divide. The must remember that Kenya Kwanza stands a higher chance of winning the upcoming Presidential Election hence the need for them to remain act in a restrained fashion and to remain neutral as this will make it easier for them to serve under any Political divide which takes over power in 2022,” UDA’s Secretary General Veronica Maina stated.

The UDA further called on the electoral commission to summon the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino accusing them of being behind the chaos.

“The blatant use of Babu Owino’s letterhead clearly overemphasis his overreaching and unacceptable abuse of the National Police Service in blocking our candidates from holding his peaceful campaign meeting scheduled for 19th June 2022. His approach is confrontational and militant in nature and action must be taken against Babu Owino,” she stated.

Despite Kenya Kwanza Alliance managing to successfully hold the rally in the Jacaranda grounds, Deputy President William Ruto’s team encountered pockets of resistance as his convoy made its way to the rally.

