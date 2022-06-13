Connect with us

We will deal with the ‘tuma kwa hii namba syndicate’ Uhuru Vows 

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, June 13- President Uhuru Kenyatta has vowed to deal with the new wave of digital crimes in the country in the wake of technological advancement and globalization.

Speaking Monday during the commissioning of the National Forensic Laboratory at DCI Headquarters, the head of State said that criminal networks are now using advanced technology to commit crimes saying the government will utilize the laboratory to crack down on them.

“As we aspire for a Kenya where every citizen, enterprise, and organization has digital access and the capacity to participate and thrive in the digital economy, a new wave of crime is equally emerging that involves such things as sim swapping and the typical ‘tuma kwa hii namba’ syndicate all of which we must deal with properly,” he stated.

The Head of State directed the Ministry of Information Technology to work Jointly with the Ministry of Interior to convene and report to him in the next two weeks on how they can utilize the forensics laboratory to build the capacity of the cybercrime unit tasked with handling such crimes.

President Kenyatta further ordered the National Police Service (NPS) to introduce mandatory and continuous professional development programs on cybersecurity for all officers charged with criminal investigations.

He added that the multi-agency and intelligence-led approach to tackling security issues has significantly improved security singling out the fight against terrorism and led to a higher conviction rate for cases presented before courts.

President Kenyatta further said the ultra-modern facility will help disrupt and establish criminal patterns through forensic laboratory techniques, crime scene techniques, documentation, and proper transportation of exhibits while maintaining the chain of custody as well as improving customs and border security.

He pointed out that the national forensics laboratory augments other programs and reforms instituted by the government in the criminal justice system since 2013 he took office.

“The forensic laboratory shall complement existing infrastructure while also meeting the first changing needs for both investigators as well as all stakeholders. The facility will provide an invaluable resource not just within the criminal justice sector but also to users in educational research, civil law, human science, and other fields,” he said.

