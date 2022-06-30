Connect with us

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

We are going to develop a turn around strategy for Kenya Airways within two years – DP Ruto

MOSES MUOKI

Published

August Elections

PICTURE STORY: Wajackoyah manifesto launch at KICC

1 hour ago

August Elections

Ruto hits out at Govt Kazi Mtaani project, says has no long-term benefits

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30- Deputy President William Ruto has hit out at the government’s Kazi Mtaani project saying it will not provide a long-term...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Roots Party outlines use of marijuana that include body oil production

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – The Roots Party has strongly advocated for the use of marijuana for various economic activities within and outside the...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto heads to Karasani for manifesto launch as Wajackoyah stages showstopper on short notice

Supporters of Ruto's sponsor party -- United Democratic Alliance -- responded to the ensuing events with sharp criticism terming the decision by leading media...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Karua Kisii rally ends prematurely after teargas explosion

KISII, Kenya, Jun 30 – Chaotic scenes were witnessed Thursday at the Gusii Stadium during an Azimio – One Kenya rally which was graced...

3 hours ago

August Elections

82 people arrested for illegal oath-taking in Mombasa charged

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jun 30 – Some 82 people who were arrested on Wednesday in Mtwapa area on suspicion of planning to commit an offense...

3 hours ago

August Elections

CUE revokes recognition of Sakaja’s Team University Degree

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – The Commission for University Education has for the second time revoked its recognition of Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja’s degree...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Sarah Cohen visits husband’s grave after succession case postponement

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Sarah Wairimu Cohen on Thursday made a visit to the tomb of her late husband, the Late Tob Cohen....

4 hours ago