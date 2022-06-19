Connect with us

Wavinya Ndeti Photo/CFM-FILE.

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Wavinya’s clearance upheld as tribunal cites lack of jurisdiction on credentials

The IEBC Dispute Resolution Committee ruled it lacked jurisdiction on the matter since the mandate to verify credentials is vested with the Commission for University Education.
IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 — The IEBC Dispute Resolution Committee has upheld the clearance of Machakos gubernatorial candidate Wavinya Ndeti.

A complaint had been filed before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) committee challenging the clearance of the Wiper gubernatorial candidate questioning her academic certificates.

The complainants claimed Ndeti does not hold a degree recognized in Kenya.

The IEBC Dispute Resolution Committee however ruled it lacked jurisdiction on the matter since the mandate to verify credentials is vested with the Commission for University Education.

“Cognizant of the evidence of the respective parties,  the authorities and submission by the respective parties and the applicable law. The committee lacks jurisdiction to hear and determine the instant complaint and the returning officer acted in accordance with the law.The complaint lacks merit,” the ruling stated.

The complainants, Gideon Ngewa Kenya and Kisilu Mutisya, poked holes as to how Ndeti acquired a master’s degree without first having a degree.

The two wanted Ndeti’s clearance certificate revoked adding that there were inconsistencies in the academic qualification she presented in 2013 and 2017.

“That the allegations made against the respondent therein disclose suspicion on the authenticity of academic qualifications of the respondent which squarely fall for investigation and prosecution by the office of Director of Public Prosecution,” the ruling stated.

The Former Chief Administrative Secretary for Transport and Infrastructure was cleared alongside her competitors Johnson Muthama (UDA), Machakos Deputy Governor Francis Maliti (Maendeleo Chap Chap), and CCU’s Nzioka Waita.

