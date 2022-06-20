Connect with us

National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman, Opiyo Wandayi. /FILE

Kenya

Wandayi urges govt not to remove fuel subsidy

Published

SIAYA, Kenya, Jun 20 – Outgoing National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman, Opiyo Wandayi has called on the government to restore the fuel subsidy to save Kenyans from the high cost of living.

Wandayi said the recent hike in cost of fuel has a serious effect on the ultimate cost of living for the common mwananchi.

Addressing the media in Siaya town Sunday, Wandayi who is the Ugunja legislator and director of political affairs in the Orange Democratic Movement party challenged the CS for National Treasury to suspend intentions to do away with the fuel subsidy.

“The subsidy has in the past stabilized fuel prices and made it affordable to the common man especially now that we are in the electioneering period,” said the PAC chairman.

The legislator said that the CS has the powers and can use section 223 of the constitution even if Parliament was on recess.

“There is always mechanism within the constitution to have the fuel subsidy regularized when Parliament sits next,” he said.

Wandayi at the same time said that the next government will ensure that requisite policy framework on fuel subsidy is in place.

“I am certain that the next government will be formed by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his administration will come up with progressive program that will stabilize fuel prices and diversify sources of energy that will be deployed towards driving the economy,” he said.

