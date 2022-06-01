Connect with us

CoG Chairperson Martin Wambora/FILE/Embu County Press

August Elections

Wambora cleared to vie for the Embu Senate seat

Published

EMBU, Kenya, Jun 1 – Embu Governor Martin Wambora has been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to vie for the County’s Senatorial seat during the August elections.

Wambora who is about to complete his two-term limit, will be vying on his Umoja na Maendeleo Party and was expected to battle it out with 18 other aspirants including his Deputy, David Kariuki who is running on a UDA ticket.

Kariuki was cleared Monday.

Speaking after clearance, the Council of Governors (CoG) Chair exuded confidence of capturing the seat and promised to “protect devolution” as well as lobby for the county’s rightful share of devolved funds.

“It is all systems go now and we will henceforth hit the ground running selling our transformation agenda to the great people of Embu,” Governor Wamora said.

Others who have so far been cleared include former Youth PS Lillian Mbogo of Jubilee Party, Democratic Party’s Alexander Mundigi and sitting Senator Njeru Ndwiga who is vying as an independent candidate after losing during the UDA primaries.

On his part, Mundigi who is trying his hand at the seat for a second time after losing to Ndwiga in 2017 where he emerged second was confident of a win this time round.

