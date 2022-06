NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Roots Party Presidential candidate George Wajackoyah says he will remove all hyenas in Kenya and export them to China.

Speaking during the launch if his manifesto at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Wajackoyah indicated that Kenya has no use for Hyenas and can make money through their sale.

He especially focused on their body parts which he claims are sort for commodities due to their medicinal value.