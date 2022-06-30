Wajackoyah to move Capital City from Nairobi to Isiolo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – The Roots Party Presidential candidate George Wajackoyah says he will move Kenya’s Kenya’s capital from Nairobi to Isiolo.

Speaking during the unveiling of his manifesto at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Wajackoyah stated that the capital will be closer to the Somali community as they are the most oppressed in Kenya.

He also vowed to suspend the constitution, introduce laws of the people that include alternative Dispute Resolution.

He further pointed out that his government will legalize Cannabis, support snake farmers, export dog meat, hang the corrupt, workers to be paid salaries every two weeks.