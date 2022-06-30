Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Roots Presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoyah launched his manifesto at the KICC, Nairobi on June 30, 2022.

August Elections

Wajackoyah to move Capital City from Nairobi to Isiolo

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – The Roots Party Presidential candidate George Wajackoyah says he will move Kenya’s Kenya’s capital from Nairobi to Isiolo.

Speaking during the unveiling of his manifesto at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Wajackoyah stated that the capital will be closer to the Somali community as they are the most oppressed in Kenya.

He also vowed to suspend the constitution, introduce laws of the people that include alternative Dispute Resolution.

He further pointed out that his government will legalize Cannabis, support snake farmers, export dog meat, hang the corrupt, workers to be paid salaries every two weeks.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto vows to end KEMSA monopoly through stakeholder-run procurement

The Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate said reforms were necessary to bring down the cost of healthcare.

2 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

We are going to develop a turn around strategy for Kenya Airways within two years – DP Ruto

42 mins ago

Top stories

Lion of Judah! Wajackoyah launches manifesto in style at KICC

NAIROBI, Kenya June 30 – Roots party Presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoyah launched his manifesto on Thursday night, in a ceremony attended by hundreds...

1 hour ago

Top stories

PHOTOS: WaJahckoyah’s manifesto launch attended by Rastafarians

NAIROBI, Kenya June 30 – Roots party Presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoyah launched his manifesto on Thursday night, in a ceremony attended by hundreds...

2 hours ago

August Elections

PICTURE STORY: Wajackoyah manifesto launch at KICC

2 hours ago

August Elections

Ruto hits out at Govt Kazi Mtaani project, says has no long-term benefits

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30- Deputy President William Ruto has hit out at the government’s Kazi Mtaani project saying it will not provide a long-term...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Roots Party outlines use of marijuana that include body oil production

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – The Roots Party has strongly advocated for the use of marijuana for various economic activities within and outside the...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto heads to Karasani for manifesto launch as Wajackoyah stages showstopper on short notice

Supporters of Ruto's sponsor party -- United Democratic Alliance -- responded to the ensuing events with sharp criticism terming the decision by leading media...

3 hours ago