Wajackoyah to church leaders: Kenya does not belong to you

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Roots Party Presidential candidate George Wajackoyah has hit out at the Catholic Church for urging Kenyans to be wary of his ideals that touch on the growth and use of Marijuana as an economic product.

Speaking during the issuance of a snake farming license to one of his party members at the Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) headquarters, Wajackoyah challenged the Catholic church leaders to read and understand his manifesto before criticizing it.

He pointed out that the growing of marijuana is not just restricted to smoking but also for medicinal purposes.

“There are some Bishops who engage in bad behavior, and they will be the ones who will be the first to condemn. They have not even read our manifesto. We are not just focusing on the smoking part,” he stated. “Tell them that Kenya does not belong to them. Some of us have even grown up in Christianity.”

His sentiments come even as the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) warned the electorate against voting for leaders who promote immoral and unethical practices.

The bishops raised issues with those seeking leadership posts on their stand on ethical issues such as immoral sexual behavior and drug use among the youth.

Wajackoyah has promised to legalise bhang should he win the presidency, saying it will have economic benefits in offsetting the country’s debt.

“We specifically caution you and ask you to stand up against those leaders who propose to destroy life at its initial stages in their mother’s womb by proposing to support abortion as an agenda. Those who have an agenda of liberalization of sexual behaviour including pornography should also be rejected. You should also stand up against bad leaders who propose the destruction of our youth through the liberalization of drug use,” KCCB chairman Anthony Muheria who doubles as Nyeri Archbishop stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

According to the bishops, the next crop of leaders should not only uphold the common good for the citizens as outlined in the constitution but should also promote the traditional African and Christian family values.

“Any leader clearly supporting such agenda should not be elected. Furthermore, a leader who supports an immoral agenda will not have a conscience and this spells doom for society,” he added.

Muheria advised Kenyans to vote for servant leaders who will address the challenges that the nation continues to grapple with saying Kenyans should settle for a leader whose tenure will not expose the country to negative consequences.

“Our nation Kenya will become the character of leaders we elect. We will be choosing leaders who will determine the destiny of our wards, constituencies, counties and our country for the next five years. We, therefore, cannot afford to be casual in the way we elect leaders,” he said.