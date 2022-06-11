Wajackoyah takes to social media to urge Kenyans to scrutinise Manifesto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – With the various Presidential candidates creatively seeking to gain popularity ahead of the August elections, Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah has taken to social media to urge Kenyans to peer into his manifesto when he launches it next month.

In his comments specifically directed to Facebook users, Wajackoyah emphasised the need for “Kenyans to look keenly into our economic revolution manifesto and make independent and wise decisions on where we want our country to be in the next 5 years.”

He highlighted key issues that his government if successful will focus on that include industrial hemp (cannabis) production and snake farming.

“We are aiming to cruise in barely/unclaimed waters of industrial hemp, anti-venom, drought free crops among many other realistic developments,” he stated.

“A vote for RPK is a vote for a prosperous Kenya. I humbly request you to vote for me, George Luchiri Wajackoya, for the presidency on 8th August 2022. One Love,” he stated.

The Roots Party candidate has argued snake farming has the potential to generate sufficient revenues to help offset the national debt which stands at Sh8.4 trillion with the debt ceiling raised to Sh10 trillion.

“We will launch the manifesto and we will let Kenyans know our vision for the country,” Wajackoyah said during a television interview on Wednesday.

He is among four candidates cleared for the August 9 State House race by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The others are Deputy President William Ruto (UDA), former Prime Minister Raila Odinga (Azimio) and Agano Party’s candidate David Waihiga.

Wajackoyah who is seen as a nonstarter in the State House race by prominent analysts has dismissed opinion polls projecting a two-horse race between Ruto and Raila terming pollsters as biased since it failed to capture responses in respect to all the four cleared candidates.

“I do not like that company and when I become president should I find out that it has violated the Constitution of Kenya by not doing what Kenyans want, I will send them packing,” he remarked.