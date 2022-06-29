Connect with us

Wajackoyah said his wife, an American, lives in the Unites States while their children live in the United Kingdom/FILE

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Wajackoyah proposes one year maternity leave for expectant women

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 29 – Roots Party Presidential candidate George Wajackoyah has proposed a 12-month maternity leave for mothers if elected President in the August polls.

According to the Kenya Employment Act, female employees are entitled to three months’ paid maternity leave, while male employees are entitled to two weeks’ paid paternity leave.

Wajackoyah has however pledged to amend the Act and committed that in his administration, expectant mothers will be entitled to be away from work for nine months during the duration of the pregnancy and later extend for another three months after delivery.

“I will work out with my experts in that field. I will definitely have to bring in Canadians who have taken women values very highly to help me formulate the policy,” he said.

The 62-year-old who is seeking to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August polls emphasised that the women agenda is dear to him and vowed to go an extra mile to protect their welfare.

“I grew up without a mother. I was a street boy and women in my government will be protected,” he said.

In Canada, pregnant mothers have an option to go on maternity leave for 12 months or 18 months.

In his plan, Wajackoyah pointed out that his administration will make the pregnant mothers state projects and offer them a stipend to support them through the nine-month period.

“We want to take care of mothers right from the inception of the child and we feel that we want to give them enough money because we shall have enough of it from the business of marijuana,” he said adding that the stipend will be given to both employed and unemployed mothers.

“Protecting the health and welfare of mothers is the prerogative of the government,” he said.

Wajackoyah hinted that he will also review the paternity leave for men but ruled out the likelihood of them being given a stipend.

The Professor cum politician is scheduled to launch his 12-manifesto on July 2.

His manifesto will feature radical proposals to transform the agricultural sector including the legalization of Marijuana to support its use for medical purposes.

He will also outline his plan to upscale snake farming in a bid to create sufficient venom supply for the manufacture of antivenin.

The Roots Party candidate has argued snake farming has the potential to generate sufficient revenues to help offset the national debt which stands at Sh8.4 trillion with the debt ceiling raised to Sh10 trillion.

He is among four candidates cleared for the August 9 State House race by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). The others are: Deputy President William Ruto (UDA), former Prime Minister Raila Odinga (Azimio) and Agano Party’s candidate David Waihiga.

