Wajackoyah pledges to hang corrupt individuals with ‘hemp rope’ to end vice

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – Roots Party Presidential Candidate George Wajackoyah has reiterated if elected in the August polls his administration will re-introduce the death penalty ostensibly to curb the runway corruption in the country.

The controversial presidential candidate stressed that corrupt individuals will be hanged as punishment for their crimes to serve as a lesson to others who plunder the country’s resources

“As Kenyans we need to protect our resources and my administration will not spare anyone in that pursuit,” Wajackoyah told residents of Kirinyaga during his vote hunting mission in the region.

Wajackoyah who has hinged his presidential bid on legalizing bhang in the country decried that corruption cases in courts continue to be tailor made by parties involved to drag for years with the sole purpose of defeating justice.

“Even corrupt Judges will not be spared by my administration in the fight against corruption,” he said.

He noted that it is unfortunate that culprits involved in the mega scandals in the country always go unpunished.

Corruption and the recovery of the country’s economy continue to dominate the campaign agenda for presidential aspirants ahead of the high-stake August polls.

Wajackoyah is among three presidential candidates who were cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to contest in the polls.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Other are: Rail Odinga of Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya coalition, Deputy President William Ruto of Kenya Kwanza and Agano Party Presidential candidate David Waihiga.

In his tour of Kirinyaga, Wajackoyah thrashed his opponents’ agenda for the country and asked residents to be intentional on whom they want to lead them.

On Odinga’s social welfare programme of giving out Sh6, 000 to vulnerable households, Wajackoyah said the plan is unrealistic.

He also said the bottom-up economic model fronted by Ruto was only meant to stir excitement among the electorate and vowed to use the “wheelbarrows” to enhance bhnag farming in the country.

Wajackoyah is set to unveil his 12-point manifesto on July 2, 2022.

Besides the legalization of bhang to support its use for medical purposes, the manifesto is expected to outline his plan to upscale snake farming in a bid to create sufficient venom supply for the manufacture of antivenin.

Wajackoyah has argued snake farming has the potential to generate sufficient revenues to help offset the national debt which stands at Sh8.4 trillion with the debt ceiling raised to Sh10 trillion.