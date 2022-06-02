Connect with us

Waititu in court on July 29, 2019 when he was charged with corruption. Photo/CFM.

Kenya

Waititu’s property, cars frozen pending hearing of Sh1.9bn case

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 2 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has obtained orders from the High Court freezing 18 prime properties and 7 motor vehicles belonging to former Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

According to the order, the freeze will remain in place pending the hearing and determination of the case on Sh1.9 unexplained wealth case facing him.

 Lady Justice Esther Maina restrained “Waititu, wife Susan Ndungú and their companies from selling, transferring, charging, disposing, wasting or in any other way interfering with the properties and vehicles until the case is concluded.”

