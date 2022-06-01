Waita awarded Moran of the Golden Heart medal during Madaraka Day

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1 – Machakos Gubernatorial Aspirant Nzioka Waita has received one of the three Order of The Golden Heart national decorations in honor of his national development programmes management contribution.

During the 59th Madaraka Day Celebrations, President Kenyatta awarded his immediate former Chief of Staff at the President’s Executive Office the Moran of the Golden Heart which is the third highest civilian award in Kenya.

“I am humbled to receive this award from my boss President Uhuru Kenyatta. I am privileged to have served under his dedicated leadership, which prioritised professional project management under the Presidential Delivery Unit. I, therefore, pay tribute to him for support, guidance and mentorship,” Waita said.

Waita was awarded in recognition of his role as Chief of Staff and Head of the President’s Delivery Unit having successfully implemented performance based project delivery across the public service.

He was also recognized for his mainstreaming of the Big Four Agenda across the Public Service at the awards investiture witnessed by visiting Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio.

Waita is eyeing the Machakos Governor’s seat in the upcoming August polls having served for seven years as Chief of Staff as well as Head of the Presidential Delivery Unit(PDU).

The Former State House Chief of Staff who is gunning for Machakos governorship on the Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCU) party unveiled Machakos County Assembly Speaker Florence Mwangangi as his running mate.