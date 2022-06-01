Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Nzioka Waita resigned as President Uhuru Kenyatta's Chief of Staff in February 2022 to vie for Machakos gubernatorial seat.

Kenya

Waita awarded Moran of the Golden Heart medal during Madaraka Day

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1 – Machakos Gubernatorial Aspirant Nzioka Waita has received one of the three Order of The Golden Heart national decorations in honor of his national development programmes management contribution.

During the 59th Madaraka Day Celebrations, President Kenyatta awarded his immediate former Chief of Staff at the President’s Executive Office the Moran of the Golden Heart which is the third highest civilian award in Kenya.

“I am humbled to receive this award from my boss President Uhuru Kenyatta. I am privileged to have served under his dedicated leadership, which prioritised professional project management under the Presidential Delivery Unit. I, therefore, pay tribute to him for support, guidance and mentorship,” Waita said.

Waita was awarded in recognition of his role as Chief of Staff and  Head of the President’s Delivery Unit having successfully implemented performance based project delivery across the public service.

He was also recognized for his mainstreaming of the Big Four Agenda across the Public Service at  the awards investiture witnessed by visiting Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio.

Waita is eyeing the Machakos Governor’s seat in the upcoming August polls having served for seven years as Chief of Staff as well as Head of the Presidential Delivery Unit(PDU).

The Former State House Chief of Staff who is gunning for Machakos governorship on the Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCU) party unveiled Machakos County Assembly Speaker Florence Mwangangi as his running mate. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Wa Iria, Sonko, Kidero, Waiguru red-listed by EACC over integrity

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has written to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) over the integrity...

49 mins ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta pardons over 3,000 prisoners during Madaraka day

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1- President Uhuru Kenyatta has pardoned 3,908 inmates across the country as one of the nation’s collective duty ahead of the...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Infrastructure development, healthcare reforms major govt gains – Uhuru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has described infrastructure development, digitization and healthcare reforms as some of the major gains in his...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Wambora cleared to vie for the Embu Senate seat

EMBU, Kenya, Jun 1 – Embu Governor Martin Wambora has been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to vie for the...

2 hours ago

County News

Woman, 2 daughters die in fire that razed their house

NAKURU, Kenya, Jun 1 – A woman and her daughters were burnt beyond recognition in a fire that razed down their house. The 8:00am...

2 hours ago

Kenya

The Only Time Debt Is A Burden To A Nation, Is If A Nation Is Led By Looters – President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya June 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has defended loans taken by his administration saying they helped accelerate development in the country. Speaking...

3 hours ago

BUDGET

The only time debt is a burden to a nation, is if a nation is led by looters – President Kenyatta

3 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta defends use of Disciplined forces in key reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has defended his decision to use the military in accelerating reforms and development in key government...

3 hours ago