Waiguru cleared to defend her seat in the August elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cleared Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru to defend her seat despite her name being flagged by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Waiguru alongside her running mate Wachira Kithanda, who once served as county speaker Kirinyaga were cleared Monday afternoon to contest in the gubernatorial race.

Waiguru picked Wachira as her running mate after James Kinyua who was initially proposed fail to meet the requirements as he didn’t resign as per IEBC schedule.

The EACC on Friday cautioned the independent body against clearing Waiguru and 240 others for the August polls, saying they either faced graft charges or had their files under scrutiny by the integrity body.

Waiguru said the naysayers should focus on campaign as their hopes are no longer valid. She said she will continue with unfinished projects and initiate news ones.

Silvanus Ndau, who is seeking to unseat Waiguru on KADU Asili Party was also cleared bringing total aspirants to eight.



