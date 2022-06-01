Wa Iria, Sonko, Kidero, Waiguru red-listed by EACC over integrity

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has written to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) over the integrity of 241 aspirants including three in the Presidential Race.

In a letter addressed to the electoral body’s Chief Executive Officer Marjan Hussein, the anti-graft body listed candidates for various elective seat have failed the integrity test that may bar them from the August elections.

EACC Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbaraka indicated that among notable candidates who have been listed include Presidential Candidates Justus Juma, Jared Obwogi and Mwangi Wa Iria.

Other aspirants red listed include Mike Sonko, Evans Kidero, Ann Waiguru, Martin Wambora and Muthomi Njuki.

A majority have pending court cases which might avail an avenue for them to escape being locked out of the general election.