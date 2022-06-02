Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati. /FILE

Kenya

Voter verification exercise to end Thursday

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 2 – Eligible voters have until Thursday midnight to verify their registration details, ahead of the August 9 general elections.

The verification exercise commenced on 4th May, 2022 and has been ongoing in different constituencies to enable eligible voters to confirm their details.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said eligible voters are required to verify their National Identity number, names, and their registered polling station by visiting their registration centres .

A voter can also send an SMS to verify their details by sending their ID/passport number to 70000 or by accessing the Commission’s website portal.

On May 14, 2022 IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati reported that only 506,190 voters had verified their details.

Of the 506,190 total number of verified voters, 260, 492 voters, who are the majority, used the website portal, followed by Short Message Service (SMS) which was used by 182,537 voters while another 63, 161 verified via KIEMS kits.

The Commission is set to issue an update register of voters who have beat deadline to confirm their details.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Wambora cleared to vie for the Embu Senate seat

EMBU, Kenya, Jun 1 – Embu Governor Martin Wambora has been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to vie for the...

21 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

30 Voters in Court to bar IEBC from Gazetting presidential candidates

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1- More than 30 registered voters have moved to court to block Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from gazetting the...

24 hours ago

August Elections

IEBC calls off Wa Iria Meeting on exclusion from Presidential Race

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has called off a meeting in which it was to hear a...

2 days ago

August Elections

IEBC to hear Wa Iria’s complaint on exclusion from Presidential Race

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is on Tuesday expected to hold a meeting to hear a dispute...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Comedian Walter Nyambane cleared to vie for the presidency

NAIROBI, Kenya May 30 – Comedian Walter Mong’are Nyambane has been cleared to vie for the presidency under the Umoja Summit party. Nyambane, a...

3 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

PHOTOS: Wajackoyah “The Fifth” on the IEBC bench for clearance

NAIROBI, Kenya May 30 – Roots Party Presidential aspirant George Wajackoyah turned up at the Bomas of Kenya on Monday to seek clearance from...

3 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Drama at Bomas as Wa Iria accuses IEBC of selling his signatures

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30- USAWA kwa Wote presidential candidate Governor Mwangi wa Iria is now accusing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of selling...

3 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Justus Juma locked out of Presidential race over insufficient documentation

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – Justice and Freedom Party presidential candidate Justus Juma and his running mate Anne Wavinya might be struck out of...

4 days ago