Voter verification exercise to end Thursday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 2 – Eligible voters have until Thursday midnight to verify their registration details, ahead of the August 9 general elections.

The verification exercise commenced on 4th May, 2022 and has been ongoing in different constituencies to enable eligible voters to confirm their details.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said eligible voters are required to verify their National Identity number, names, and their registered polling station by visiting their registration centres .

A voter can also send an SMS to verify their details by sending their ID/passport number to 70000 or by accessing the Commission’s website portal.

On May 14, 2022 IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati reported that only 506,190 voters had verified their details.

Of the 506,190 total number of verified voters, 260, 492 voters, who are the majority, used the website portal, followed by Short Message Service (SMS) which was used by 182,537 voters while another 63, 161 verified via KIEMS kits.

The Commission is set to issue an update register of voters who have beat deadline to confirm their details.