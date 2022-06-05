Connect with us

Former Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma/FILE

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Violence giving Kisumu a bad name: Ranguma

Ranguma, who spoke during an engagement with the media fraternity in Kisumu, said the people of Kisumu should not be coerced but rather be allowed to make their own decision at the ballot on August 9.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 5 — Former Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma has called for peaceful campaigns devoid of violence as witnessed on Saturday when Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda was attacked during the launch of Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o’s gubernatorial campaign.

Reacting to the incident on Sunday, Ranguma said such violence being meted on politicians and their supporters is giving Kisumu a bad name.

He said the growth of Kisumu will be pegged on its good name and constant violence will derail the process to develop the lakeside city.

Ouda said he was targeted by a group of people, some of whom he alleged are working at the County and others supporting his opponent Dr Joshua Oron/CFM – Ojwang Joe

The former Governor, set to present himself to the IEBC on Monday as he seeks to be cleared for the gubernatorial race, appealed to the media to remain the watchdog of the society and point out challenges that could stir violence.

MP Ouda was attacked as he made his way to the dais to join Governor Nyong’o who was launching his bid and had invited the MP to grace the occasion.

He wondered why Governor Nyong’o, who was his host, failed to condemn the actions of the goons who attacked him.

