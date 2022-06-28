University lecturer, 3 High Court judges face JSC panel hiring CoA judges

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 — A law lecturer at the University of Nairobi and three judges of the High Court faced the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Monday when the agency overseeing operations in the judiciary commenced interviews to hire six Court of Appeal judges.

Dr. Ndegwa Paul Wamuti, PhD, a lecturer at the University of Nairobi was the first candidate to face eleven-member commission chaired by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Dr. Ndegwa, a Senior Partner, Ndegwa and Sitonik Advocates has experience in legal practice spanning 27 years.

The panel also interviewed Justice Nduma Nderi, judge of the Employment Labour Relations Court with 32 years’ experience in the legal profession.

Justice Nderi has also served as a Principal Legal Officer in East African Community (2008 to 2012), Head of Legal and Industrial Division, Federation of Kenya Employers, (2006 to 2007), Judge President, Industrial Court of Swaziland (1998 to 2006), Crown Counsel, Ministry of Justice Swaziland (1993 to 1998), Advocate, Nduma Nderi Advocates (1989 to 1993), and Legal Assistant, Vohra Gitau Advocates (1987 to 1988).

Justice Jairus Ngaah, with 26 years’ experience in the legal profession, was the third candidate to appear before the panel.

He was appointed a High Court judge in 2012. Prior to his appointment he worked as Partner at Naikuni Ngaah and Co. Advocates (1999 to 2005), Senior Litigation Attorney, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (1999 to 2005), Associate, Messrs Kenta Moitalel and Co. Advocates (1996 to 1999).

Justice Ngenye Grace Wangui, who also joined the High Court in 2012, was the last candidate to appear before the panel at the conclusion of interviews skated for day one.

She has served as Senior Principal Magistrate (2011 to 2012), Principal Magistrate (2009 to 2011), Senior Resident Magistrate (2004 to 2009), Resident Magistrate (2002 to 2004), District Magistrate II (Prof) -2000 to 2002, Legal Consultant with United Nations High Commission for Refugges (2000), Legal Practioner, Onesmus Githinji & Co Advocates (1998 to 1999) and Legal Practioner GBM Kariuki and Co Advocates (1995 to 1996).