Martha Karua campaigns in Nanyuki days after Raila Odinga named her his running mate for the August 9, presidential election. /May 23, 2022.

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Unity with Raila not out of convenience, but for Kenya’s sake – Karua

Nairobi, Kenya, June 29 – Azimio – One Kenya running mate Martha Karua has dismissed the allegations that her unity with Raila Odinga has been brought about by political convenience but a “dying desire to rescue the country.”

Karua said Tuesday during a televised interview that she shares many things in common with Odinga noting that her earlier opposition to the former opposition chief was because they were on opposite sides of the political aisle.

“We were competitors in 2013. And, if you are competitors, you go for it and you go your competition. That is the only time we were strictly not on the same side. We have come from the same background, from the trenches fighting for expanded democracy. That does not mean that when you are on the same side, you must see everything 100 per cent the same way,” said Karua.

She went further to say that she has worked together with Odinga “more than they have worked separately” while fighting for democracy in the country.

“In 2005, we were on opposing sides of the constitution, the Banana and Orange. In 2007 we were, again, not together. But we came together in the National Accord, and, worked well. In 2013, it was every person for themselves and God for us all, because we were both candidates. Shortly after that, in 2014, we worked together, Narc- Kenya was a friend of CORD,” she said.

Odinga’s running mate pointed out that the two leaders come from a similar social justice background adding that their unity is for the good of Kenya and Kenyans.

“We are in a very dangerous place where we can lose all that we have built. What we need in Kenya today is good leadership that can take the nation forward. I joined my principal (Odinga)to do just that, rescue our nation,” said Karua.

Odinga on his part said that he has worked with Karua from the era of Ford saying she only left Ford Kenya over what he described as “male chauvinism.”

Odinga said that in politics disagreements usually occur pointing out that the differences do not necessarily result in enmity.

“We share much more in common with Martha than many people I have worked with,” Odinga said.

