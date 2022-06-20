Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Since the start of the war, Volodymyr Tarkhov says he and his friends have converted around 30 ordinary passenger cars for the military

Special Report

Ukraine mechanics turn rally cars into ‘combat buggies’

Published

Zaporizhzhia, Jun 20 – At a workshop in Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine, mechanics are hard at work turning rally cars into vehicles that can be used to fight Russian troops on the frontline.

They change mufflers, remove sports tuning and change the interiors to create pared-down vehicles — all under the supervision of businessman Volodymyr Tarkhov.

Before the Russian invasion, the 32-year-old produced fibreglass catamarans and kayaks.

Since the start of the war, Tarkhov said he and his friends have converted around 30 ordinary passenger cars for the military.

Now they are completing work on a “combat buggy” with the engine from a Russian Lada model used by Ukrainian rally drivers — their second such conversion.

They took out doors, made it quieter and added a large hole at the front through which to shoot with a machine gun.

Welder Maxym Sendukov, 33, said the new muffler will make the car almost completely inaudible to the enemy.

“The goal is to make the car a little quieter to be able to pass by and stay invisible,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

– ‘Comfortable for soldiers’ –

In the early days of the Russian invasion, the mechanics were busy building anti-tank obstacles and installing concrete blocks to protect the entry points to the city.

Their car conversion is sponsored by local businessmen who buy metal and car parts.

“In general we are just making the car comfortable for soldiers to sit in it or get out,” said Yevgen, 45, whose role is to strip out the car to prepare it for welding.

He said the soldiers who have been using the other buggy the team produced have said it is “very fast and easily manoeuvrable”.

“It is very useful in intelligence and military missions,” he said.

One of the soldiers who had come to inspect the car, a 50-year-old with the callsign “Mamai”, said there were not enough cars for soldiers operating on the frontline.

He said many vehicles brought to the frontline were being sourced by volunteers.

“Jeeps and minibuses are needed at the frontline to move lots of people”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For “Mamai”, the advantage of the “combat buggy” was that all the passengers could shoot on all sides of the car.

“We will take the car today and take it to our positions,” he said.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

India calls on EU to fight against terrorism, resolve Ukraine conflict

India on Friday (local time) called on the EU to collectively fight against terrorism and emphasised the need to resolve the Ukraine conflict in...

10 hours ago

World

US is there for India: State Department on Moscow’s ties with New Delhi

Noting that New Delhi’s relationship with Moscow developed over several decades when Washington was not ready for that, US States Department on Thursday (local...

10 hours ago

World

EU leaders vow to back Ukraine in visit to war-torn Kyiv

Irpin, Jun 16 – The leaders of major EU powers France, Germany and Italy vowed Thursday to help Ukraine defeat Russia and to rebuild...

4 days ago

Top stories

Xi, Putin hold phone talks

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During their conversation, Xi noted that since the beginning...

4 days ago

World

Europe stocks tank as central banks fail to quell recession fears

London (AFP), Jun 16 – European stock markets tumbled Thursday on fears of recession, despite central bank efforts to tame soaring inflation. One day...

4 days ago

World

European leaders visit Ukraine in show of support

Kyiv (Ukraine) (AFP), Jun 14 – The leaders of France, Germany and Italy visited Kyiv on Thursday in a show of European support for...

4 days ago

World

Facing gas ‘blackmail’ by Russia, EU turns to Israel

Beersheba, Jun 14 – The European Union wants to strengthen its energy cooperation with Israel in light of Russia’s use of gas supplies to...

6 days ago

World

Zelensky pleads for arms as Russian forces lay siege to Severodonetsk

Kramatorsk (Ukraine) (AFP), Jun 10 – Ukraine’s president has made an impassioned plea to Western allies to speed arms deliveries and help stem “terrifying”...

6 days ago