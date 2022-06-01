Connect with us

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenya

Uhuru thanks govt officials for their service at State House ahead of Madaraka day fete

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 1-The final Madaraka Day celebrations for President Uhuru Kenyatta was done in style with a small event held at statehouse ahead of the main event at the Uhuru Gardens.

Marking the final celebration for President Kenyatta regime, the head of state was accompanied by all cabinet secretaries in his government, Attorney General Kihara Kariuki and senior staff at Statehouse.

Deputy President William Ruto was however not present in Statehouse which was nothing unprecedented as the two leaders have not been reading from the same script.

All the leaders were dorned in a yellow sash in the small fete that was opened with prayers by the Attorney General.

“This one looks different from the ones am used to but I want to say thank you. We will look forward for all of us having a great day.It will be my last Madaraka as president,” President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta stated that he is confident that in the last 10 year as the first in command has propelled the nation to a great transformation which he says has been enabled by his cabinet team.

“Am confident we have laid a firm foundation for those who shall come after to continue and to build a bigger brighter and more prosperous Kenya,” he said.

The Head of State thanked the electorates for giving him two terms in power since he got in power in 2013 under the Jubilee Party.

“Yangu ni kusema asante sana kwa kazi na mungu azidi kuwabariki na kubariki Kenya.(Mine is to say thank you for giving me this work and may God continue to bless you and bless Kenya),”stated President Kenyatta.

