April 3, 2022 | President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses a roadside gathering in Pipeline, Embakasi/PSCU

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru orders probe on 4 Masimba killings blamed on police

Matiangi termed the Kajiado incident “unfortunate” saying the government will do everything it can to ensure justice prevails.
BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 — President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered an immediate probe into Thursday’s shooting incident in Masimba that left four people dead and six others injured.

On Friday, President Kenyatta dispatched senior security team led by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to the area of the incident along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway to launch investigations, condole with families of the victims and ensure medical attention for the injured.

Speaking after a meeting with Senior Security and National Government Administration Officers at the APTC Embakasi, Matiangi termed the Kajiado incident “unfortunate” saying the government will do everything it can to ensure justice prevails.

“The IG and I are going to visit Kajiado, we want to find out how far the investigations have gone and what is being done, but we are a responsible government. Where there are human-wildlife conflicts, we are responsible enough to compensate those citizens of our country who have suffered as a result of human-wildlife conflict,” the CS said.

June 3, 2022 | CS Fred Matiangi addresses a meeting with the members of the Rotary club in Nairobi/Ministry of Interior

He added that the government will work with families that have suffered losses including loss of lives to ensure their lives is restored.

“We will support those who are in hospital. I am told there are some who are injured who are in hospital. The government will support them,” he added.

The Interior CS stated that the government will do whatever it can to ensure there is no repeat of such incidences in the area.

During the incident, three people died on the spot while another was pronounced dead at a local hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds after allegedly being shot at by the police.

Makindu Hospital confirmed the four deaths adding some six other people had sustained injuries of varying degrees.

The elite GSU police unit was deployed to quell protests at Masimba along the busy Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

Aggrieved residents barricaded the road for hours cutting off the transport corridor as motorists and transporters watched helplessly.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has since opened investigations into the deaths.

