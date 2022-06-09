Connect with us

Africa

Uhuru in Mogadishu for inauguration of President Hassan Mohamud

MOSES MUOKI

Published

Africa

PICTURES: Uhuru, Abiy, Guelleh in Mogadishu for President Mohamud’s inauguration

President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived in Mogadishu on a C-27J Spartan Kenya Airforce jet.

10 mins ago

Top stories

Uhuru in Mogadishu for inauguration of new Somalia president

NAIROBI, Kenya June 9 – Kenya’s president Uhuru Kenyatta is in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu for the inauguration of the country’s new leader. Kenyatta is...

16 mins ago

KENYA US RELATIONS

Kenya, US to conduct joint African Partnership Flight training

Nairobi, Kenya, June 9 – The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) is partnering with the United States Air force in the African Partnership Flight (APF)...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ICT PS claims slot on Azimio-leaning govt axis with an online attack on Ruto

Ochieng who serves under ICT and Youth Affairs' Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, a sworn adversary of Ruto alongside Cabinet colleagues Fred Matiangi (Interior) and...

1 hour ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Blinken lauds IEBC for successful registration of presidential candidates

Nairobi, Kenya, June 9 – The United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has commended the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for the...

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

I’ll scale up snake farming to generate revenues to pay Sh8.4tn debt: Wajackoyah

Wajackoyah who has also proposed the legalization of Marijuana for medical use said snake farming had the potential to generate sufficient revenues to help...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Over 246,000 dead Kenyans in Voters Register – Chebukati

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – The preliminary audit report of the Voters Register has revealed that there are 246,465 dead voters on record. According...

17 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta Roots For Enhanced Transport Connectivity To Boost Kenya, Barbados Ties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has emphasised the need to enhance transport connectivity between Kenya and Barbados to boost the mutually...

17 hours ago