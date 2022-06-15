UDA’s Martha Wangare, Jubilee’s Mathenge to face 2 independents in Gilgil parliamentary race

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Jun 15 — Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cleared four aspirants to vie for the Gilgil parliamentary seat in the coming General Elections.

The IEBC has also cleared 55 candidates to fight it out for the five seats of Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) in Gilgil Constituency as independents and on various political parties.

Talking to KNA in Gilgil Constituency IEBC Returning Officer Peter Muigai said two of the aspirants were cleared to vie for the Gilgil parliamentary seat on political party tickets while two are vying on independent tickets.

The two candidates vying on political parties’ tickets include, Samuel Mathenge Ndiritu who is vying on Jubilee party ticket and the incumbent Martha Wangare who will be defending her seat on United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Muigai said parliamentary aspirants were cleared between 29th and 31st May while those aspiring to be Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) were cleared on diverse dates between June 1 and 7.

Each of the candidates expressed confidence of winning the seat but promised to carry out peaceful campaigns, free from any form of violence.

The entire clearance process was free from any serious challenges apart from occasional technical hitches.

Latest data from IEBC shows Gilgil Constituency has over 130,000 registered voters and over 160 polling stations, serving the eight electoral wards.

The country goes to polls on August 9 with over 20 million registered voters expected to elect their leaders at six levels which include the presidential, gubernatorial, senatorial, county women representatives, Members of Parliament and Members of County Assemblies.