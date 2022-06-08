Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kibicho, a fierce opponent of Deputy President William Ruto who is the UDA's presidential candidate, claimed President Uhuru Kenyatta's preferred successor would win the election garnering 60 per cent of the vote/FILE

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

UDA writes to NIS over the use of intelligence reports for propaganda

The Ruto-led party sought to understand whether Kibicho’s remarks were based on NIS data arguing that such reckless use of intelligence reports may jeopardize the August 9 presidential election.  

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 — The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has written a complaint letter to the National Intelligence Service (NIS) over remarks made by Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho who claimed an intelligence report had projected a victory by Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

Kibicho, a fierce opponent of Deputy President William Ruto who is the UDA’s presidential candidate, claimed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s preferred successor would win the election garnering 60 per cent of the vote.

In the complaints filed by Mutuma Gichuru and Associates Advocates, the Ruto-led party sought to understand whether Kibicho’s remarks were based on NIS data arguing that such reckless use of intelligence reports may jeopardize the August 9 presidential election.  

“Whether the public utterances by The Principal Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government to the effect that the Azimio candidate would purportedly secure a first round win in the August 2022 elections with 60 per cent of the votes, are premised on official NIS Reports on polling information,” the letter read in part.  

UDA further sought a clarification by the NIS Director General on whether he authorized and, or allowed the release of NIS reports or polling information for the subsequent use by Kibicho to advance the interests and cause of the Azimio Party and to undermine the confidence of Kenyans in the fairness of the presidential election.

“What remedial measures were taken by the National Intelligence Service in light of the outright breach and abuse of its core mandate given the risk posed by the reckless use of intelligence information to the peace and security of the nation?” Gichuru posed.

UDA further threatened legal action if the NIS Director General failed to respond by giving an explanation to the concerns raised and that it could file a motion to have the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji investigate and charge the people involved in the intelligence leakage, or misuse of the same for propaganda.

“Unless the Board or the Office of the Director General of NIS provides a reasoned and acceptable finding or explanation to the complaint herein within 14 days of this letter, the Complainant shall pursue further legal action to safeguard a peaceful electoral process that now stands compromised by the unlawful, unconstitutional and reckless use of intelligence information by the Principal Secretary for Interior to further the interests of a political party.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kibicho spoke during an interview on a local TV station a day before the Madaraka Day Celebrations on June 1 where he stated that intelligence showed that Odinga would win the State House race by a margin of 60 per cent.

His remarks ruffled UDA’s feathers prompting the party to seek an explanation for the NIS.

The latest threat comes days after the party wrote to DPP Noordin Haji seeking prosecution of six Cabinet Secretaries and Kibicho for engaging in active succession politics contrary to the law.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Raila leading in presidential race at 42pc followed by Ruto with 38pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – A new survey by Infotrak has placed the popularity of Azimio-One Kenya coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga at...

6 mins ago

August Elections

Raila proposes formation of Highway Patrol Authority to enforce traffic compliance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – Azimio-One Kenya Coalition Party Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga has proposed the creation of a Highway Patrol Unit under the...

3 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Media told to take bias complaints seriously

NAIROBI, Kenya June 7- The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has urged the media to take allegations of bias coverage seriously because they are...

18 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Trickle down is dangerous, Ruto says of Raila’s comments on second hand clothes

Nairobi, Kenya, June 7-Deputy President William Ruto has weighed in on the Azimio -One Kenya coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s reference to secondhand...

19 hours ago

August Elections

Thank you for giving woman a voice, Ngilu tells Raila

KITUI, Kenya, Jun 7 – Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has commended Azimio-One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga for his faith in women leadership. Ngilu...

20 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila’s labeling of mitumba as garments worn by the dead sparks outrage

Odinga made the remark Monday night while outlining the Azimio manifesto at Nairobi's Nyayo Sports Complex.

24 hours ago

August Elections

Raila to declare corruption threat to national security in first 100 days in office

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – Azimio-One Kenya coalition party Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has launched a ten-point manifesto where among other things, he pledged...

2 days ago

August Elections

Ruto, Raila, Wajackoyah, Waihiga to face-off in Aug Presidential race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has cleared four presidential candidates for the August race among them Raila Odinga...

2 days ago