Two Voters in court over Wavinya Ndeti’s Degree

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – Two voters from Machakos have questioned the validity of the academic qualifications of Wavinya Ndeti who is seeking the Governor’s seat on a Wiper Party ticket.

The duo Gideon Ngewa and Kisilu Mutisya in their argument before the dispute resolution committee stated that Wavinya does not hold a university degree so cannot vie for the post.

Wavinyas lawyers Eunice Lumala and Ochieng Oginga however told the committee chaired by Boya Molu that their client holds a recognized university degree which has been accepted by the Commission for Higher Education.

They submitted that Wavinya’s qualification has never been questioned since 2013 and 2017 when she was cleared to run for a parliamentary seat.

The committee will endeavor to deliver its ruling on Saturday.