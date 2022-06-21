Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Senate Sitting. /CFM

Kenya

Treasury approves proposal to raise Kenya’s debt ceiling to Sh10tn

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 – The Senate has approved National Treasury’s proposal to raise the debt ceiling to Sh10 trillion.

This is after 27 Senators backed the proposal while 3 Senators voted against, giving the incoming government the liberty to borrow up to Sh10 trillion after raising the amount from Sh9 trillion.

Senators from both sides of the political divide differed on the need to increase the debt ceiling.

Those allied to Deputy President William Ruto said the borrowing appetite by the government is strenuous to the economy especially at this time when the cost of living has gone up.

Those supportive of the Handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio La Umoja Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga said that having debts would not negatively affect the country as long as the money is used for the intended purpose it was borrowed for.

National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya presented the proposal in the National Assembly, and it was passed on June 7.

During debate, Kimunya explained that raising the debt ceiling this will allow the National Treasury to borrow Sh846 billion to plug the budget deficit in the fiscal year starting July 1.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kenya Kwanza committed to harnessing potential in Manufacturing sector

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 – Deputy President William Ruto says the Kenya Kwanza Alliance is committed to harnessing the potential of the manufacturing sector....

13 mins ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta Unveils Final Report Of The Nationwide Airborne Geophysical Survey

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday unveiled the final report of the nationwide airborne geophysical survey and inaugurated seven other...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Kenya Kwanza to invest in Agriculture to stem spiraling cost of living – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 – Deputy President William Ruto says his government will invest in agricultural productivity to counter the spiraling cost of living. Speaking...

1 hour ago

EAC

East Africa leaders agree regional force for DRC, urge ceasefire

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 – East African leaders agreed Monday to send in a regional force to try to end fighting in the east...

2 hours ago

County News

Murang’a assembly enacts bill to strengthen fight against alcoholism

The County Assembly Speaker Nduati Kariuki has called for thorough enforcement of the law in order to rid out selling and consumption of illicit...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kiraitu opposes newly published miraa regulations

MERU, Kenya, Jun 21 – Meru governor Kiraitu Murungi has come out to condemn the publishing of the new regulations governing miraa farming, citing a...

2 hours ago

County News

Nairobi residents to benefit from ‘Sakaja Care’ program

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 – Nairobi Gubernatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja has promised the residents of the capital city a “Sakaja Care” health care program...

3 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Is Wajackoyah the ‘third force’ in Aug Presidential Election?

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 21 – Roots Party Presidential Candidate George Wajacoyah is slowing shaping to be a third force in the August 9th general...

4 hours ago