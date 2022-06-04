Time to liberate Kenya from self-serving leaders is now: Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 — Kenya Kwanza Presidential Candidate William Ruto has said the journey to liberate Kenya has begun.

He said his approval by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to run for the top political seat in the country earlier today marked the start of a new era for millions of underprivileged Kenyans.

“Even if you are poor, do not give up. We are here to grant you economic opportunities that will change your life for better,” he said.

Dr Ruto was speaking on Saturday at the Kamukunji Grounds in Starehe Constituency where he had public a rally.

Earlier, the Deputy President held campaigns in South B and South C Shopping Centres, Mukuru Kayaba and Gikomba.

He was accompanied by, among others, Rigathi Gachagua, Musalia Mudavadi, Alfred Mutua, Amason Kingi, Moses Wetang’ula, Moses Kuria, Justin Muturi, Josphat Nanok, William Kabogo and Jackson Mandago.

Also present were MPs Kithure Kindiki, Aden Duale, Kimani Ichung’wah, Ndindi Nyoro, Lydiah Haika, Johnson Sakaja, Nixon Korir, Isaac Mwaura, James Gakuya, Benjamin Gathiru, Millicent Omanga and Simon Mbugua.

Alice Wahome, Silvanus Osoro, Kipchumba Murkomen, Mwambu Mabonga, John Wanjiku, Cate Waruguru, Ndindi Nyoro and Mathias Robi, also attended the rallies.

Dr Ruto asked Kenyans to rally behind Kenya Kwanza “to end political conmanship in our country”.

He said his administration will ensure that every Kenyan accesses economic opportunities fairly, their backgrounds notwithstanding.

“You will be voting for an economic revolution this August; a vote for Kenya Kwanza will be a vote for your well-being.”

At the same time, Dr Ruto said Kenya Kwanza will work towards taming excessive borrowing by the Government.

“We will do this by creating a conducive business environment and investing in labour-intensive programmes that will generate jobs for our youth,” he explained.

He added that Kenya Kwanza will reduce the cost of living so that families can be rescued from the jaws of desperation and poverty.

“We have no corners to cut but to support our farmers to have requisite inputs to produce more.”

On his part, Gachagua promised to reform the public service by motivating them to serve Kenyans better.

“Career progression will be defined without favouritism or political interference,” noted the Mathira MP who so also the Kenya Kwanza running-mate.

Mudavadi said Kenya Kwanza will empower more Kenyans.

“Wealth be distributed fairly, hence make our country more equal,” observed the ANC Leader.

Mutua exuded confidence that Dr Ruto will be Kenya’s next President who will bring to Kenyans “new hope and prosperity”.

“We have a solid team that will take Kenya forward. Ensure you vote for Kenya Kwanza,” insisted Wetang’ula.

Wahome assured the youth, women and people living with disabilities that it is in Kenya Kwanza that their future lies.

Governor Kingi asked Kenyans to vote for Kenya Kwanza because of its agenda to empower the ordinary people.