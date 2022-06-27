Connect with us

Tiaty MP William Kamket was charged on September 14, 2021 for inciting violence in Laikipia. He denied the charge.

Tiaty MP Kamket acquitted in Incitement to violence case

NAKURU, Kenya, Jun 27 – The Chief Magistrate’s court in Nakuru has acquitted Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamket who had been charged with incitement to violence.

Chief Magistrate, Edna Nyaloti said the prosecution had not proved a case against the legislator.

She observed that the prosecution failed to produce witnesses into the matter more than nine months after the MP was arrested in July 2021.

The MP was charged with incitement to Violence in Laikipia which had claimed lives and loss to property.

Nyaloti observed that this being an election year, hate speech cases against politicians must be fast tracked.

Kamket’s lawyer, Bernard Ng’etich said he would file a petition against the State for harassing his client.

He said he would demand Sh100 million compensation for the suffering his client suffered for close to a year since his arrest.

Ng’etich narrated how Kamket was ferried from Baringo in police vehicle and held at Kaptembwa Police Station during which he suffered psychological and physical distress.

