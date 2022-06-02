Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Scene of Crime tape. /CFM

Kenya

Thugs break into Priests residence, steal money, destroy property

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

KERICHO, Kenya, Jun 2 – Priests residing at the St Mark Catholic Parish, in Litein, Kericho County woke up in shock after thugs broke into their residence, and left with an unspecified amount of money while they were sleeping.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the incident that happened on Tuesday night, when the thugs forcefully entered the residence by shattering a window pane while the priests were asleep.

The incident was reported by the Parish Priest Fr Moses Langat.

“In the incident that shocked the priests who were fast asleep in an adjacent room, the thugs also gained entry into the church and vandalised the tabernacle, a liturgical furnishing used to house the Eucharist,” a report by DCI stated.

Detectives based in Kericho county visited the scene of the crime and processed them forensically and investigations are ongoing.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Covid billionaires escaped because of friendship with those saying they want to fight corruption

4 mins ago

Kenya

Kalonzo makes U-turn to rejoin Azimio

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 2 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has now decided to rejoin the Azimio Coalition one month after he hurriedly ditched it...

1 hour ago

Kenya

PICTURE STORY: Uhuru Gardens Museum commissioned by President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 2 – The Uhuru Gardens Museum was commissioned Tuesday evening by President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the Madaraka Day celebrations. As...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kenyan pleads guilty to conspiracy to traffic rhino horn, Ivory in Manhattan

NEW YORK, US, Jun 2 – A Kenyan has pleaded guilty to conspiring to traffic in rhino horns and elephant ivory in a in...

2 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta to co-chair environment meeting in Stockholm, Sweden

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jun 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta will on Thursday co-chair an international environment meeting in Stockholm, Sweden. President Kenyatta will co-chair the...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Govt extends Marsabit curfew by further 30 days

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – The government has extended the dusk to dawn curfew in Marsabit by thirty days due to increased insecurity in...

3 hours ago

business

Relief For Kenyans As KPLC Receives Sh7bn Subsidy To Lower Electricity Bills

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 2- Kenyans are set to enjoy cheaper electricity bills after the National Treasury issued a Sh7.05 billion subsidy to Kenya Power...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Waita awarded Moran of the Golden Heart medal during Madaraka Day

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1 – Machakos Gubernatorial Aspirant Nzioka Waita has received one of the three Order of The Golden Heart national decorations in...

18 hours ago