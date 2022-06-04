The mama mboga, boda boda rider who endorsed Ruto’s State House bid

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 — Deputy President William Ruto picked a mama mboga and a boda boda rider as proposer and a seconder when his presented his presidential bid to the electoral commission on Saturday as his campaign sought to demonstrate his bottom-up mantra.

Pauline Waithera, who runs a fruit grocery shop in Kiambu town, proposed while Calvince Okoth, a boda boda operator in Kangemi, Dagoretti North, seconded.

The two were pictured accompanying the DP at Bomas of Kenya as he underwent the clearance exercise and presented their Identification documents in support of his candidature.

He praised Pauline, the proposer, as a “great woman from Kiambu Market in Kangangi where I met her in one of our economic forums discussing the economy of every county.”

Ruto described Calvin Ochieng, the seconder, as “a great friend who runs his small hustle around Kilimani and constantly gives us support in the UDA office whenever we need somebody to transport something.”

DP Ruto has several occasions during his campaigns committed to include ‘hustlers’ in his government if elected President.

He has been championing for the bottom up economic model as the sure to Kenya’s predicament of social imbalance compounded by lack of access to affordable credit for small and medium-scale enterprises.

Ruto has position himself as the champion of Kenyans at the bottom of the pyramid and his campaign agenda has been revolving around how to better their lives.