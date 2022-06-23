Connect with us

Jamaican reggae star Tarrus Riley when he arrived at the JKIA, Nairobi to perform at the WRC Koroga festival on June 23, 2022.

Tarrus Riley to ‘celebrate life and love’ at WRC Koroga Festival

MOSES MUOKI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 23 – Jamaican reggae icon Tarrus Rilley is promising an epic performance at the WRC Koroga Festival on Sunday.

Tarrus, who arrived in Kenya on Thursday, said fans should “expect a high-quality concert.”

“We are here to celebrate life and love,” he told Capital FM crew at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on arrival from Jamaica, accompanied by his reggae band.

“My flight was good. It is a pleasure to be in Kenya once again,” he said, “Kenya is the first place I have been to in Africa and it is nice to be here

The extravaganza that kicked off on Thursday to Sunday is organised by Capital FM which partnered with WRC.

“You all need to come to the rally then the concert. Rally first then Riley,” he said, “Rally first then Riley.”

Reggae star Tarrus Riley jets in to headline WRC Koroga Festival

