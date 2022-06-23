Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

Tanzania accuses Kenyan Maasai of backing opponents to wildlife protection area

Published

LOLIONDO, Tanzania, Jun 23 – Tanzania Wednesday said it would tackle “illegal immigrants” in the northeastern area of Loliondo, where it has alleged Kenyan Maasai pastoralists are supporting opponents to a planned wildlife protection area.

The Maasai of Loliondo have accused the government of trying to force them off their land in order to organise safaris and hunting expeditions.

But the government has rejected these accusations, claiming that it wants to protect 1,500 square kilometres (580 square miles) of land from human activity. It says it is just a fraction of a region that covers 4,000 square kilometres near the Kenyan border.

Tensions over the project led to the death of a policeman at a protest on June 10, after teams turned up to plant posts to separate off the area to be protected.

“Following the directives of (the) home affairs minister, we will conduct a special operation for 10 days against illegal immigrants around Loliondo and in Ngorongoro district as a whole,” Tanzania’s commissioner general of immigration, Anna Makakala, said on Wednesday.

Home Affairs Minister Hamad Masauni last week asked for stern measures to curb an “influx of illegal immigrants, most of whom drove their flocks of cattle, goats and sheep into Loliondo Game Controlled Area”.

Maasai herders live in the border area between Tanzania and Kenya, and the Tanzanian authorities have said they suspect Kenyans have flocked to Loliondo to support those opposing the government plan there.

Tanzania has charged 20 Maasai protesters over the policeman killing.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The violence in Loliondo has triggered outrage among campaigners, with Amnesty International describing it as “shocking both in its scale and brutality.” 

Opponents of the protected area have sought help from the East African Court of Justice (EACJ), but it has said it was postponing an expected decision on Wednesday on the case “due to unavoidable circumstances”, without providing further details.

In 2009, thousands of Maasai families were evicted from Loliondo so that an Emirati company called the Ortelo Business Corporation could organise hunting expeditions for wealthy tourists.

The government cancelled that deal in 2017, following allegations of corruption.

Loliondo lies not far from the Serengeti National Park and Ngorongoro volcanic crater, both of which lure hundreds of thousands of tourists annually.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

CoA stays Mrima’s judgement restraining DCI from drafting charge sheets

Thursday's decision by a three-judge bench comprising Justices Daniel Musinga (President), Agnes Murgor and Fatuma Sichale pending a final verdict on the matter on...

36 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Corruption in Nairobi county should be declared a state of emergency – Igathe

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23 – Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe is pushing for corruption to be declared a state...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Igathe says he cleans toilets to show how he will deal with cartels

NAIROBI, Kenya June 23 – If you wondered why Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe has been on a...

3 hours ago

Top stories

KCAA assembles ATC team to guide helicopters around around restricted WRC airspace

A three-member ATC team will coordinate VIP, TV and MEDEVAC flights in and out of the restricted airspace, KCAA said in a statement on...

4 hours ago

County News

Mob kills middle-aged man, injures associate over motorbike theft

The suspects were stoned by the irate members of the public saying the motorcycle registration No KMFZ 872U Boxer was stolen from Amos Mulongo...

4 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta warns men against misusing land sale proceeds at the expense of their families

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned men against spending money on secret lovers at the expense of their families. During...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Kenyatta kicks off issuance of 1 million title deeds

President Kenyatta directed the Cabinet Secretaries for Lands and Interior to come up with a programme that will involve other Cabinet Secretaries in the...

20 hours ago

Kenya

EACC boss Mbarak proposes a one- stop-shop degree verification system

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jun 22 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Twalib Mbarak has called for the establishment of a...

21 hours ago