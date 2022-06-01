Tabitha Karanja to champion for business-friendly laws if elected Nakuru Senator

NAKURU, Kenya, Jun 1- Keroche Breweries Chief Executive Officer (CEO)Tabitha Karanja has assured Nakuru residents that she will champion for laws that are favorable to businesses in the County and the country at large if elected Nakuru Senator in August elections.

On her twitter handle, Karanja said she will protect devolution and ensure Nakuru gets its rightful share of the national cake and hold to account the county government of Nakuru on behalf of the electorates.

“I am assuring the people of Nakuru that once elected, I will ably represent you at senate by defending you and devolution. I will therefore champion for laws that are favourable to our businesses both large and Small for Nakuru County people and Kenya at large,” Karanja tweeted.

While citing her wealth of experience in manufacturing, Karanja pointed out that she will work closely with the County government to ensure more industries are established in the County.

“With my vast experience in manufacturing industries, l will work closely with Nakuru County government leadership and national government to ensure that Nakuru County, being one of the biggest contributors in the agricultural sector, builds value addition industries across Nakuru county, which will create employment and wealth to the Nakuru communities,” she added.

Tabitha Karanja who is vying on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket was cleared to run for the position by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission on Tuesday.

The woman who is attempting political leadership for the first time said she was not afraid of the old guards because she has fought tougher battles in the business world.