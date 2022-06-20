Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Keroche CEO Tabitha Karanja. /FILE.

Kenya

Tabitha Karanja seeks audience with KRA boss over Keroche Breweries predicament

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Keroche Breweries Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tabitha Karanja is now seeking an audience with Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner General to explain the company’s predicament in paying its tax debt.

Through her twitter handle, Karanja stated that the company will also be seeking a moratorium on the debt as they sort out the situation.

In her statement, she also thanked Deputy President William Ruto and Azimio-One Kenya presidential candidate of putting aside their differences so as to “support the local Kenyan industry which is under siege.”

“We note with appreciation that this weighty business matter facing Keroche Breweries has been separated from politics and its sideshows,” she stated.

She explained that “there have been tax disputes dating back to 2002 and the company in exercising its constitutional right to fair taxation should not be blacklisted.”

Odinga had hit out at KRA for closing down Keroche Breweries over tax arrears saying the firm should be given more time to settle the debt.

Speaking during a meeting with businessmen in Murang’a, Raila stated that this will affect the cost of doing business in Kenya and negatively impact on investments.

He indicated that its closure affected many jobs for Kenyans.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Widen the net and allow people to pay. But don’t close the business because someone has defaulted in paying taxes. If you do that, you are not only killing the investors, but the employee,” he stated.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

EACC arrests Ex-Lands Commissioner Gachanja over Sh30mn Diani Beach Plot acquisition

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested former Lands Commissioner Wilson Gachanja over the illegal acquisition of a...

19 mins ago

August Elections

Sonko to know if he will vie for Mombasa Governor’s seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Mombasa Wiper party gubernatorial hopeful, Mike Sonko, will Monday know his fate on whether he will be allowed to...

34 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

UDA asks IEBC to summon Mutyambai, Babu Owino over attempts to disrupt Jacaranda rally

The UDA Secretary General said IEBC should consider barring Owino from participating in the August 9th polls for contravening the IEBC Electoral Code Conduct...

16 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

IEBC dismisses petition challenging Sakaja’s clearance for City Hall race

The IEBC Disputes Resolution Committee cited lack of jurisdiction to probe his academic credentials as the Commission on University Education had already validated his...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PICTURES: Jesus Winner Ministry leader who anointed UhuRuto blesses Ruto, Gachagua

Deputy President William Ruto attends Church Service at Jesus Winner Ministry, Roysambu, Nairobi County.

18 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Wavinya’s clearance upheld as tribunal cites lack of jurisdiction on credentials

The IEBC Dispute Resolution Committee ruled it lacked jurisdiction on the matter since the mandate to verify credentials is vested with the Commission for...

19 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

IEBC sustains Thang’wa’s disqualification from Kiambu Senate race

The tribunal also cited the late submission of his nomination before the County Returning Officer saying the set timelines had lapsed when he presented...

20 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Munya says expanded portfolio in Azimo places him third on pecking order ahead of Kalonzo

The former Meru Governor who was promised an expanded portfolio that would see him oversee SMEs, urban development, business, industry and rural development said...

22 hours ago